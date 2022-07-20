Official Trailer for 'When I Consume You' - A Gritty Revenge Folktale

"You can't break someone more than once." 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie thriller titled When I Consume You, which first premiered at the Fantasia and Screamfest Horror Festivals last year. When I Consume You marks the third feature for New York filmmaker Perry Blackshear following his award-winning psychological horror feature debut They Look Like People and celebrated sophomore effort, the aquatic supernatural horror romance The Siren. His latest is described as: "a gritty, slow-burn urban folktale about family, damnation, and redemption." A young woman and her brother seek revenge against a mysterious stalker. It's a unique urban folktale set and filmed in Brooklyn, confronting the vulnerabilities people struggle with every day through a genre lens to create a chillingly intimate indie horror nightmare. The film stars MacLeod Andrews, Evan Dumouchel, Margaret Ying Drake, and Libby Ewing. This reminds me of Kill List in a few ways, but seems to go in a different direction by the end. Time to fight back.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Perry Blackshear's When I Consume You, direct from YouTube:

Perry Blackshear again teams up with creative collaborators MacLeod Andrews, Evan Dumouchel, and Margaret Ying Drake for When I Consume You, who, alongside Libby Ewing, deliver a heartfelt family drama about grief and redemption. Ewing and Dumouchel play brother-sister duo Daphne and Wilson Shaw. Troubled since childhood, the two have struggled to find stability as they’ve grown older, and while Daphne seems to have finally gotten her life together, the darkness that’s followed their family all along begins to close in more aggressively than ever before. When I Consume You is both written and directed by New York-based filmmaker Perry Blackshear, director of the films They Look Like People and The Siren previously. This first premiered at the 2021 Fantasia Film Festival last year, and also played at Screamfest. 1091 Pictures will debut When I Consume You direct-to-VOD starting on August 16th, 2022 this summer.