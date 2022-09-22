Official Trailer Iñárritu's 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths'

And here we go… Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for the highly anticipated, already controversial new film from Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu titled Bardo. This premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival earlier this month to mixed reviews, and opens in theaters first for a month before landing on Netflix for streaming. The films follows a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his own identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories. It's essentially an autobiographical film about Iñárritu's life and his many questions about everything - his connection to Mexico and his family and so much more. Shot on gorgeous 65mm by Academy Award-nominee Darius Khondji (Amour, Se7en). The film marks Iñárritu's first film to be shot in Mexico since 2000's international sensation Amores Perros. Bardo stars Daniel Giménez Cacho as "Silverio", with Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, and Iker Solano, plus a massive ensemble cast throughout. Nice choice of the Beatles' "I Am the Walrus" song for the trailer - enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Bardo, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Iñárritu's Bardo is an epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit. The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through to the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder. With both emotion and abundant laughter, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, the history of Mexico and the deeply emotional familial bonds he shares with his wife and children. Indeed, what it means to be human in these very peculiar times. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is directed by the award-winning Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, director of Amores Perros, 21 Grams, Babel, Biutiful, Birdman, and The Revenant previously. The screenplay is written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix will debut Iñárritu's Bardo in select theaters on November 4th, 2022, then streaming on Netflix starting December 16th this fall. So how does it look?