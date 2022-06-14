Official UK Trailer for 'Operation: Wolf Hound' WWII Action Movie

"It's going to take a miracle to get us out of here." Signature Entertainment has debuted this official UK trailer for a war movie called Operation: Wolf Hound, from filmmaker Michael B. Chait. This already got a direct-to-video release in the US a few weeks ago, but we're just catching up with it. Inspired by the real-life German special operations unit KG 200 that shot down, repaired, and flew Allied aircraft as Trojan horses, Wolf Hound takes place in 1944 Nazi-occupied France and follows the daring exploits of a Jewish-American fighter pilot named Captain David Holden - played by James Maslow. Ambushed behind enemy lines, he must rescue a captured B-17 Flying Fortress crew, evade a ruthless enemy stalking him at every turn, and foil a plot that could completely alter the outcome of World War II. The cast includes Trevor Donovan, John Turk, Michael Wayne Foster, John Wells, Ronald Woodhead, Taylor Novak, and Michael Parrish. This looks like your typical jingoistic "look at how smart the Allies are!" war movie. Lock 'n load.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael B. Chait's Operation: Wolf Hound, direct from YouTube:

Based on true events. One of the most shocking moments in World War II history is brought to life. In 1944 German-occupied France, the Nazis developed a Trojan horse plot that aimed to incapacitate the allied forces in the skies and was the beginnings of an enemy action to level a major European city! The only resilience against this Nazi threat are those allied officers caught and captured in its web. With time running out and the plan laid out before them, it’s up to a rag-tag bunch of soldiers to put an end to this critical ambush tactic which could turn the tide of war. Operation: Wolf Hound, also known as just Wolf Hound, is directed by American filmmaker Michael B. Chait, making his feature debut after numerous other shorts and various film projects previously. The screenplay is written by Timothy Ritchey, from a story by Michael B. Chait. Lionsgate already released the movie direct-to-VOD / DVD earlier in June. It will also be out in July in the UK also direct to VOD / DVD. For more info, visit the film's official website. Intrigued?