Official UK Trailer for 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Starring Colin Farrell

"You can't just stop being friends with a fella!!" Searchlight UK has debuted a brand new UK trailer for the latest film The Banshees of Inisherin from acclaimed writer / director Martin McDonagh, known for his films In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths, and Three Billboards. This premiered to rave reviews at the 2022 Venice Film Festival & Toronto Film Festival, and it also just played at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX as well. Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, leading to alarming consequences for both. Banshees features another stellar cast: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as the two friends (the same two from In Bruges! ha!), plus Kerry Condon, Pat Shortt, and Barry Keoghan. We already posted the US trailer back in August, but more than happy to bring some extra attention to this fine film. It's a much darker, downcast story than it seems, but with tons of nuance in the screenplay. Not to mention a handful of outstanding performances.

Here's the new official UK trailer for Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, from YouTube:

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the film follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences. The Banshees of Inisherin is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Martin McDonagh, director of the award-winning films In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri previously. Produced by Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin. This just premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival last month. Searchlight Pictures will debut McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin in select US theaters exclusively starting October 21st, 2022 this fall - same date for UK cinemas. Want to watch this?