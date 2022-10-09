Official UK Trailer for 'The Road Dance' - A Scottish Hebrides Drama

"Forget about the glory, remember the people you're fighting for back home." Watch the official UK trailer for this indie drama made in Scotland titled The Road Dance, from filmmaker Richie Adams. This already premiered at the 2021 Edinburgh Film Festival last year and opened in the UK in May; it'll also screen at the Heartland Film Fest + Newport Beach Film Fest in the US soon. Kirsty MacLeod (Hermione Corfield) dreams of a better life away from the isolation that suffocates her in a small village on an island in the Outer Scottish Hebrides. Suppressing these aspirations, her lover Murdo conscripted for service in the First World War. A road dance is held in their honor the evening before they depart, and it's on this fateful evening that Kirsty's life takes a dramatic & tragic turn. Also stars Morven Christie, Mark Gatiss, Will Fletcher, Ali Fumiko Whitney, and Sean Gilder. This looks like a moving story of love and longing and community.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Richie Adams' The Road Dance, direct from YouTube:

Life in the Scottish Outer Hebrides is harsh - the edge of the world some call it. For the beautiful Kirsty, her love for Murdo and their shared dreams of America promise escape from the scrape of the land and a stifled destiny. But the Great War changes all when Murdo is conscripted. The night before the young men go off to battle, tragedy is set in motion as villagers swirl and sup at a "road dance." The Road Dance is both written and directed by American filmmaker Richie Adams, director of the films Inventing Adam and Of Mind and Music previously, who also works as a title designer on films. It's based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by John MacKay. Produced by Jim Kreutzer, Maryilene Blondell, and Steve Shapiro. This initially premiered at the 2021 Edinburgh Film Festival last year. Parkland Ent. already released The Road Dance in UK & Ireland cinemas in May earlier this year. No US release date is setup yet - stay tuned.