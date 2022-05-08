Official US Trailer for Acclaimed Romanian Religious Drama 'Miracle'

"Something this big is beyond me." What is the mystery hidden within this? Film Movement has unveiled an official US trailer for a Romanian religious / investigative drama titled Miracle, which originally premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. This acclaimed film is about the possibility of actually discovering a real miracle, by following two separate storylines years apart. A young nun sneaks out of her monastery to attend an urgent matter but never makes it back. Followed years later by a police detective's investigation into her fate, uncovering clues and revelations that lead not only to the truth but a miracle as well. Reviews of the film are mostly positive, stating: "Simple in scope, yet complex and precise in its execution, the result is a marvel befitting its title." The film stars Ioana Bugarin, Emanuel Parvu, Cezar Antal, Ovidiu Crisan, and Valeriu Andriuta. I really do wonder what's going on in the film, this trailer is captivating and I'm intrigued to learn the rest of the story. Who is she, what happened to her, and what will they discover later?

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Bogdan George Apetri's Miracle, direct from YouTube:

Divided into two chapters, Bogdan George Apetri's Miracle begins with the young, beautiful Cristina Tofan (Ioana Bugarin) sneaking away from an isolated convent. Working in the style of the Romanian New Wave, Apetri withholds key information about her motives as we follow her enigmatic journey, allowing tension to steadily build to a wavering precipice. The film's second part follows Marius Preda (Emanuel Pârvu), a determined inspector retracing Cristina's steps days after her departure. Here, the narrative opens into a gripping police thriller & devastating social commentary, as Marius gradually uncovers clues and revelations leading not only to the unfathomable truth behind Cristina's mysterious actions, but possibly, to an actual miracle as well. Miracle, originally written as Miracol in Romanian, is written and directed by Romanian producer / filmmaker Bogdan George Apetri, director of the films Outbound and Unidentified previously. This first premiered at the 2021 Venice and Zurich Film Festivals last fall. Film Movement will debut Miracle in select US theaters starting on June 3rd, 2022 this summer.