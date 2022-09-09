Official US Trailer for All-Girl Metal Band Doc 'Sirens' from Lebanon

"Instability. War. Unemployment. I believe everyone is a slave in this life. But I don't want to live in fear." Oscilloscope Labs has revealed an official US trailer for Sirens, an acclaimed documentary from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Opening in select US theaters (starting in NY & LA) this September for anyone to catch up with. Sirens is a documentary about a metal band from Lebanon and how the rockers deal with changes in their lives. Lilas and Shery, co-founders and guitarists of the Middle East's first all-female metal band called "Slave to Sirens", wrestle with friendship, sexuality and destruction in their own pursuit of becoming thrash metal rock stars. They're based in Beirut, where there are still rules and laws they must carefully navigate, but they do their best to rock out anyway. Despite their obvious challenges, the members of Slave to Sirens persist in trying to create a revolution of their own: living their truth. Rock on!!

Sirens intimately chronicles the lives and music of Slave to Sirens, a band made of five young metalheads whose burgeoning fame is set against the backdrop of the Lebanese revolution. Its members wrestle with friendship, sexuality, and destruction as their music serves as a refuge to Beirut's youth culture. At the band's core are its two founding members, Lilas Mayassi and Shery Bechara, whose complicated relationship and subsequent tense fallout threatens the very fabric of the band. An even greater looming threat, however, is Lebanon’s criminalization of homosexuality, as well as the wholly devastating effects of their country's political regime. Sirens is directed by Lebanese-American filmmaker Rita Baghdadi, director of the doc My Country No More previously, plus a few shorts and a cinematographer / producer on other projects. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Oscilloscope Labs will debut Sirens in select US theaters starting on September 30th, 2022. For more info, visit their official site.