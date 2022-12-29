Official US Trailer for Amusing Dog Movie 'Róise & Frank' from Ireland

"The mighty hurling hound!" Juno Films has revealed an official US trailer for an indie drama from Ireland titled Róise & Frank, arriving in the US for viewing at the end of March in 2023. This dog movie is about a woman who believes her dog is her dead husband. A widow who has given up on life becomes convinced that a stray dog is the reincarnation of her Hurling-loving husband. "He has come back to be with her again… and to coach the local sports team." Ha. Bríd Ní Neachtain stars as Róise, with Cillian O'Gairbhi, Lorcan Cranitch, Ruadhán de Faoite, and Michelle Beamish. This looks really sweet and wholesome, the dog looks entirely convincing in a realistic way where I can't tell if he really is her dead husband or just a very friendly pooch. I think I need to watch this film! Early reviews are all positive so far. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Moriarty & Murphy's Róise & Frank, direct from YouTube:

Grief-stricken Róise (Bríd Ní Neachtain) lost her husband, Frank, two years ago. Her son, Alan, worries about her but the arrival of a mysterious dog seems to bring happiness to her life once more. Róise soon comes to believe that the dog is, in fact, Frank reincarnated. He has come back to be with her again… and to coach the local sports team. Róise & Frank is co-directed by the filmmakers Rachael Moriarty & Peter Murphy, their second feature together after making Traders previously, plus work on various TV shows including "Desperate Houses!" and "Crash Scene Investigates". The screenplay is also co-written by Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy. Produced by Cúán Mac Conghail. This initially premiered at the 2022 Dublin Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Chicago Irish Film Festival. Juno Films will release Róise & Frank in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 31st, 2023 coming up. Want to watch this?