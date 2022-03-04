Official US Trailer for Andrea Arnold's Dairy Cows Farm Doc 'Cow'

"Crafts a hypnotic spell." IFC Films has revealed a new US trailer for the acclaimed documentary film Cow, following the lives of two cows on a dairy farm in the UK. This premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last summer, where it received rave reviews (read ours here). It's made by filmmaker Andrea Arnold, best known for her films Red Road, Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights, and American Honey. She explains why she made this: "This film is an endeavour to consider cows. To move us closer to them. To see both their beauty and the challenge of their lives. Not in a romantic way but in a real way… It's a film about one dairy cow's reality and acknowledging her great service to us. When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world in her." It is "a mesmerizing and emotional work of cinema vérité." Its power lies in its transparency, showing every last dirty detail about their sad lives on this farm. Tough to watch, but vitally empathetic filmmaking.

Here's the official US trailer for Andrea Arnold's doc Cow, direct from IFC's YouTube:

A close-up portrait of the daily lives of two cows on a diary farm in the UK. This film is an endeavour to consider cows. To move us closer to them. To see both their beauty and the challenge of their lives. Not in a romantic way but in a real way. It’s a film about one dairy cow's reality and acknowledging her great service to us. Cow is directed by acclaimed English filmmaker Andrea Arnold, director of the films Red Road, Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights, and American Honey previously, making her first documentary film. Produced by Kat Mansoor. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review) and it also played at the Telluride Film Festival. Mubi already opened the film in UK and Irish cinemas in January. IFC will debut Arnold's Cow in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 8th, 2022.