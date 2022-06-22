Official US Trailer for Claire Denis' Romance 'Both Sides of the Blade'

"Ohh, mon amour!!" IFC Films has revealed the sultry official US trailer for an indie "erotic thriller" made by French filmmaker Claire Denis titled Both Sides of the Blade, which originally premiered at the very forgettable 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The film also goes under the title Fire, or the French title Avec amour et acharnement which translates directly to With love and dedication; but I've heard Denis has been upset about the title she prefers and none of them really work well for this one anyway. The film is a love triangle story about a woman caught between two men, her long-time partner and his best friend, her former lover. Both Sides of the Blade stars Juliette Binoche, Grégoire Colin, and Vincent Lindon. I saw this film at Berlinale and hated it, along with everyone else I talked to, it's a poorly shot mess and has no redeeming message or qualities with mediocre performances from everyone in it. I was surprised by how miserable it is to watch, unfortunately. But that's my own take - perhaps others will find more to it… or not.

Here's the official US trailer (+ French poster) for Claire Denis' Both Sides of the Blade, from YouTube:

Winter in Paris. Both Sides of the Blade, tells the tale of a passionate love triangle. Jean (Vincent London) and Sara (Juliette Binoche) have been living together for 10 years. When they first met, Sara was living with François (Grégoire Colin), Jean’s best friend and an admirer from back when he played pro rugby. Jean and Sara love each other. One day, Sara sees François in the street. He does not notice her, but she is overcome by the sensation that her life could suddenly change. François gets back in touch with Jean. For the first time in years. He suggests they start working together again. From here on, things spiral out of control. Both Sides of the Blade, also known as Fire or Feu or Avec Amour et Acharnement, is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Claire Denis, of the films Beau Travail, Trouble Every Day, Friday Night, The Intruder, 35 Shots of Rum, White Material, Bastards, Let the Sunshine In, and High Life previously. The screenplay is written by Christine Angot and Claire Denis. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will debut Denis' Both Sides of the Blade in select US theaters (NY only) starting July 8th, 2022 soon this summer. For more info, visit Film at Lincoln Center's official site.