Official US Trailer for Foggy Island Supernatural Horror 'Shepherd'

"Delivers genuine scares." This film is worth a look. Saban Films has debuted a new official US trailer for Shepherd a horror film from a Welsh filmmaker. This one premiered at last year's London Film Festival and we ran a trailer last year when it showed up there. Eric Black is lost after the mysterious death of his adulterous wife. Running from his past to a new job as a Shepherd, he soon finds himself trapped alone on a majestic, hazy weather-beaten island with an ominous secret. One mans spiraling madness meets a vengeful supernatural force. Starring Tom Hughes, Kate Dickie, Gaia Weiss, and Greta Scacchi. This looks like it might be damn good - a seriously stylish and compelling thriller with some eerie shots and heaps of mystery and intrigue. I still really want to give this a watch when it opens here in the US soon. Check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Russell Owen's Shepherd, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Eric Black is lost after the mysterious death of his adulterous wife. Running from his past to a new job as a Shepherd, he finds himself trapped alone on a majestic, weather-beaten island with an ominous secret. One mans spiraling madness meets a vengeful supernatural force. What starts as the perfect wind-swept escape becomes a race to save his sanity and his life. Shepherd is both written and directed by the Welsh genre filmmaker Russell Owen, of the films Welcome to the Majority and Inmate Zero previously. It's produced by Karim Prince Tshibangu, Aslam Parvez, GC Films. The film premiered at the 2021 London Film Festival this fall. It already opened in UK cinemas starting last fall. Saban Films will debut Owen's Shepherd in select US theaters on May 6th, 2022 then on VOD starting May 10th, 2022 this fall. Who's intrigued?