Official US Trailer for French B&W Comedy 'Playlist' by Nine Antico

"I've no money, no work, and no mattress." Strand Releasing has unveiled a US trailer for the upcoming release of a French indie film titled Playlist, the feature debut of illustrator / cartoonist Nine Antico. The film is loosely based on her own experiences growing up, and opened in France last year. Sophie just found out she landed that job at a famous Parisian publisher. Her dream? Not exactly: she would rather see her own graphic work printed… When she tells her boyfriend Jean she is pregnant, everything explodes. They break up and she must wait tables like her friend. How can one survive in Paris in such conditions? "In her first film, artist and comic book author Antico gives us a very modern portrait of twentysomething life, which may or may not be loosely inspired by her own. It's a witty examination of starting out in the world, defining who you are and, most importantly, what you want to be." Sara Forestier stars, with Laetitia Dosch, Bertrand Belin, Pierre Lottin, Inas Chanti, Andranic Manet, & Mathieu Lescop. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Nine Antico's Playlist, direct from Strand's YouTube:

Sophie (Forestier) is a graphic artist trying to make ends meet in Paris. She just missed out on art school, so she has decided to try to create her own career. To pay her way, she takes a job as a waitress and shares a flat with a student. She hangs out regularly with Julia (Laetitia Dosch, Jeunne Femme), her fun-loving friend. And she drifts between a number of lovers. But Sophie is looking for something else – a balance between life and love. And work. Playlist is written and directed by French illustrator / cartoonist / filmmaker Nine Antico, making her featuring directorial debut after one other short previously. Written in collaboration with Marc Syrigas. Produced by Mathieu Verhaeghe. This originally opened in 2021 in France and played at last year's Melbourne Film Festival. Strand Releasing will debut Antico's Playlist in select US theaters later this summer - stay tuned for an exact release date. Looking good? Who wants to watch this?