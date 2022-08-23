Official US Trailer for French Dance Romance 'Waiting for Bojangles'

"I should have kept our feet on the ground." Blue Fox has released an official US trailer for Waiting for Bojangles, a French romantic drama involving dance and love and family. It already opened in France in January under the title En attendant Bojangles, and is finally coming to US theaters this September. Every night in their Parisian apartment in front of their little boy, Camille and Georges dance to their favorite song "Mr Bojangles". With them, there is only place for fun and fantasy. They must be referring to the "Mr. Bojangles" originally by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The film stars 5-time César Award nominee Romain Duris, 4-time César Award nominee Virginie Efira (also seen in Benedetta), and César Award winner Grégory Gadebois, with newcomber Solan Machado Graner as a young boy in the south of France who recounts the epic love story of his parents – from madcap highs to heartbreaking lows. It seems like it's borrowing the magical realism of Amelie for another charming French love story. This is a fabulous trailer - worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Régis Roinsard's Waiting for Bojangles, from YouTube:

A young boy, Gary, lives with his eccentric parents and an exotic bird in a Parisian apartment. And each night, Gary's parents Camille and Georges dance lovingly to their favorite song, Mr. Bojangles. There is only room for fun, fantasy, and friends while at home. But as his mesmerizing and unpredictable mother descends deeper into her mind, it is up to Gary and his father to keep her safe from harm. Waiting for Bojangles, originally known as En Attendant Bojangles in French, is directed by French filmmaker Régis Roinsard, director of the films Populaire and The Translators previously. The screenplay is by Romain Compingt, adapted by Régis Roinsard, based on the novel by Olivier Bourdeaut. This originally opened in France in January at the beginning of the year. Blue Fox Ent. will debut Roinsard's Waiting for Bojangles in select US theaters starting September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. Anyone interested in watching this film?