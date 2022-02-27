Official US Trailer for 'Gagarine' - An Outstanding French Indie Film

"They're gonna tear this place down." Cohen Media Group has debuted an official US trailer for the French film Gagarine, finally getting a US release this April. The was originally supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival before was cancelled, later showing up at the Zurich Film Festival and many others. It's a wonderful film about young French teens watching as their beloved housing project is demolished. What's your dream? In Gagarine, a teenager who dreams of being an astronaut turns the housing project where he lives, a massive brick city on the brink of destruction, into a starship before it disappears into space entirely. "This Cannes award-winner dazzles with both cinematographic and deep-space bravura while holding up decent housing as a core human right." Starring Alseni Bathily as Youri, with Lyna Khoudri, Jamil McCraven, Finnegan Oldfield, Farida Rahouadj, & Denis Lavant. The trailer really captures the magic and beauty of this, a deeply moving film about the places we call home and what they mean to us.

Here's the offiical US trailer (+ posters) for Fanny Liatard & Jérémy Trouilh's Gagarine, from YouTube:

Youri, 16, has lived all his life in Gagarine Cité, a vast red brick housing project on the outskirts of Paris. From the heights of his apartment, he dreams of becoming an astronaut. But when plans to demolish his community’s home are leaked, Youri joins the resistance. With his friends Diana & Houssam, he embarks on a mission to save Gagarine, transforming the estate into his own "starship" – before it disappears into space forever. The film was shot on the cusp of the actual demolition of the Cité Gagarine housing project in collaboration with its residents in Ivry-sur-Seine. Gagarine is directed by two up-and-coming French filmmakers Fanny Liatard & Jérémy Trouilh, both making their feature debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Fanny Liatard & Jérémy Trouilh & Benjamin Charbit. The film was originally selected for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival before it was cancelled, it later premiered at the Zurich & Hamburg Film Festivals in late 2020 and stopped by a few other fests as well. Cohen Media Group opens Gagarine in select US theaters starting April 1st, 2022 this spring. Who's interested in watching?