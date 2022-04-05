Official US Trailer for Gaspar Noé's 'Lux Æterna' Film About Witches

"A modern day witch incineration." Yellow Veil Pictures has released a new trailer for this trippy, strange Gasper Noé film Lux Æterna, which is a medium-length feature running only 51 minutes in total. This first premiered in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival, and Noé's other new film Vortex premiered in 2021 and is also being released in the US this year. Two new Noe films in one year! Two actresses, Béatrice Dalle and Charlotte Gainsbourg, are on a film set telling stories about witches - but that's not all. This one gets super crazy (as with most Noe films) in the second half once things to get weird on the set. The cast includes Abbey Lee, Claude-Emmanuelle Gajan-Maull, Clara Deshayes, and Félix Maritaud. I did not care for this film when I saw it at Cannes, but Noé fans may flip for it. Or at least find it peculiar enough to enjoy.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Gaspar Noé's Lux Æterna, direct from YouTube:

Béatrice Dalle & Charlotte Gainsbourg are on a film set telling stories about witches. Technical problems and psychotic outbreaks gradually plunge the shoot into chaos. Lux Æterna is also an essay on cinema, the love of film, and on-set hysterics. Lux Æterna, also written as Lux Aeterna, is directed by the Argentinian writer / filmmaker Gaspar Noé, director of the movies I Stand Alone, Irreversible, Enter the Void, Love, Climax, and Vortex last year, as well as many music videos and other short films. This initially premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival a few years ago, and already opened in France in 2020. Yellow Veil Pictures will release Noé's Lux Æterna in select US theaters (NY & LA to begin) on May 6th, 2022 coming up soon.