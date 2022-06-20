Official US Trailer for Greek Film 'Moon, 66 Questions' About Family

"He's right in front of me, but I can't see him. I can't talk to him, get to know him…" Film Movement has revealed an official US trailer for an indie drama from Greece titled Moon, 66 Questions. This premiered at various film festivals last year, including playing at the Berlin, Melbourne, and Helsinki Film Festivals, and is opening in the US in art house cinemas this July. After years of distance, Artemis has to get back to Athens due to her father's frail state of health. Discovering her father's well-kept secret allows Artemis to understand her father better, in a way she was not able before, therefore love him truly for the first time. A bittersweet story about a daughter and father reconnecting in tough times. The film stars Sofia Kokkali and Lazaros Georgakopoulos. It's described in reviews as "part coming-of-age, part illness narrative, the film is above all an intimate portrait of Artemis." The film looks really moving and beautiful in subtle ways.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jacqueline Lentzou's Moon, 66 Questions, from YouTube:

Moon, 66 Questions follows twenty-something Artemis, who after years of distance, tentatively decides to return to Athens and care for her father, Paris, after his recent decline in health. As she intimately cares for the stoic, near-wordless Paris, she tries to understand this man she never really knew. When Artemis discovers a well-kept secret from her father's past, she begins to not only understand a complicated man, but the underlying love coursing through a complicated relationship between father and daughter. Moon, 66 Questions, also known as Selini, 66 Erotiseis in Greek, is both written and directed by Greek filmmaker Jacqueline Lentzou, making her feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Vilnius Film Festival. Film Movement will debut Moon, 66 Questions in select US theaters starting on July 8th, 2022 this summer. For more info, visit the official site. Interested?