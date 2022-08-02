Official US Trailer for Indonesian Action Movie 'Preman: Silent Fury'

"Justice can be messy" Well Go USA & Hi-YAH! have revealed an official US trailer for an Indonesian action thriller titled Preman: Silent Fury, which will be streaming on the Hi-YAH! service this week. This had a special preview at Comic-Con a few weeks ago and premiered at festivals last year including Fantastic Fest. A deaf criminal with a traumatic past and his son must fight their way out of their small Indonesian village after witnessing a horrible murder, pitting the gangster against the mob outfit that employed him. The film stars Khiva Iskak as Sandi the Preman (meaning a member of the Indonesian crime syndicate) who must turn against his crew and take on former allies to protect his son. The cast includes Muzakki Ramdhan, Kiki Narendra, Salvita De Corte Putri Ayudya, Egi Fedly, Gilbert Pattiruhu, Paul Agusta, and Emil Kusumo. This doesn't look as refined as The Raid, but it looks like it still might be as badass as that.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Randolph Zaini's Preman: Silent Fury, direct from YouTube:

After his son witnesses a brutal murder by a notorious crime boss, a deaf Indonesian gangster is thrust into the fight of his life when he takes on his dangerous former allies—including a sociopathic assassin—in order to protect his child. Preman: Silent Fury, also known as just Preman, is both written and directed by Indonesian filmmaker Randolph Zaini, graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films and other film industry gigs. Produced by Ryan Ricardo. This initially premiered at the 2021 Seattle Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by Fantastic Fest in the fall. Well Go USA will debut Zaini's Preman: Silent Fury streaming on Hi-YAH! first on August 5th, 2022, then land on VOD/Blu-ray starting on September 27th coming up soon. Anyone interested in watching?