Official US Trailer for Mercenary Action Thriller 'Wolf Pack' from China

"A team of specialized warriors." Well Go USA has revealed an official US trailer for a Chinese action film titled Wolf Pack, which is getting a US release in theaters at the end of this month. It opened a few weeks ago in China and hasn't played at any film festivals. This seems to be yet another jingoistic, nationalistic Chinese propaganda movie similar to US action movies about how great US mercenaries are at stopping bad guys from doing anything bad on American soil. During one a mission of the elite military Wolf Pack squad, who are engaged in overseas security work, they discover that foreign terrorist forces have extended their reach into China's energy lifeline. The action film stars Max Zhang, Aarif Lee, Jiang Luxia, Gianluca Zoppa, Ye Liu, and Mark Luu. Looks like another generic action film without anything original about it.

While seeking answers about his father’s suspicious death, a tactically trained military physician (Max Zhang) infiltrates a mercenary group and soon uncovers a dangerous international conspiracy that could threaten the lives of millions of civilians. Wolf Pack, formerly known as My Mercenary Career / also known as Lang Qun or 狼群 in Mandarin, is directed by newcomer Chinese filmmaker Michael Chiang, making his feature directorial debut with this after writing a few screenplays, including for the films Army Daze and Our Sister Mambo previously. It's produced by Jianmin Lv, Jianhong Qi, and Tang Chen Qi. This already opened in theaters in China earlier in September. Well Go USA will debut Chiang's Wolf Pack in select US theaters starting on September 30th, 2022 coming later this month. Anyone interested in watching this?