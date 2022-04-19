Official US Trailer for 'Navalny' Doc About Poisoned Russian Politician

"Come on, poisoned? Seriously?" CNN has revealed an official trailer for the documentary film Navalny, which premiered as a last-minute surprise screening at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film is airing on CNN on TV this weekend and will be arriving on VOD not long after. They are taking advantage of the ongoing war in Ukraine to release more Russia-related films. For those that don't know, Alexei Navalny is a politician from Russia who is considered the be the one and only opposition to Putin. He is a smart guy, very charismatic and much more liberal, and the right step forward for Russia after decades under Putin. The film follows the man who survived an assassination attempt by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent in August 2020. During his months-long recovery he makes shocking discoveries about the attempt on his life and decides to return. The film doesn't spend enough time introducing Navalny or discussing the context, but it's a thrilling inside look at an assassination attempt and how the survivor was treated during and after.

Here's the official US trailers (+ poster) for Daniel Roher's doc Navalny, direct from YouTube:

Enthralling and intimate, director Daniel Roher's Navalny unfolds with the pace of athriller as it follows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in his quest to identify the men who poisoned him in August 2020. Shot in Germany as the story unfolded and offering extraordinary access to the investigation, Navalny is a fly-on-the-wall documentary that is also a study of Navalny the man—a portrait of a leader intent on reform who will not be cowed by anything, including his own poisoning. Navalny is directed by award-winning Canadian documentary filmmaker Daniel Roher, director of the doc films Ghosts of Our Forest and Once Were Brothers previously, as well as many shorts and other projects. Produced by Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, and Odessa Rae. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival as a surprise last minute addition. CNN will air the Navalny doc on TV this weekend - April 24th, 2022. It also already had a special two-day event in US theaters last week. Anyone interested in watching?