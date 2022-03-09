Official US Trailer for Ninja Thyberg's 'Pleasure' Starring Sofia Kappel

"Are you ready to make a banana happy?" Neon has dropped the first official trailer for Pleasure, an acclaimed, spicy new critical drama about the porn industry in Los Angeles. The film initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to a number of rave reviews (ours here). The feature debut of filmmaker Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure is an extremely explicit journey deep in the pornography industry, a story about a young Swedish woman who thinks she can make it big in the industry and heads to Los Angeles. But she learns there's many issues with the porn industry above all the sex and debauchery. Sofia Kappel stars, with a cast including Revika Anne Reustle, Evelyn Claire, Dana DeArmond, Kendra Spade, and Jason Toler. As sultry as it looks, I think this film is a biting criticism of how most industries operate, and how fame and glory is impossible without losing your integrity. Take a look at the trailer below.

Here's the red band US trailer (+ US poster) for Ninja Thyberg's Pleasure, from Neon's YouTube:

You can also watch the original French trailer for Thyberg's Pleasure here, to view more footage.

19-year-old Linnéa (Sofia Kappel) leaves her small town life in Sweden for Los Angeles to become "Bella Cherry", the world's next big porn star. But the road to her goal of pornographic fame and fortune turns out to be bumpier than she imagined. Pleasure is both written and directed by Swedish filmmaker Ninja Thyberg, making her feature directorial debut with this film after numerous other shorts previously. Co-written by Peter Modestij. Produced by Erik Hemmendorff, Eliza Jones, and Markus Waltå. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), and it also played at the Melbourne, Karlovy Vary, Deauville, Helsinki, and Zurich Film Festivals. It was also originally selected as part of the Cannes 2020 line-up. The film already opened in cinemas in France last fall. Neon will finally release Thyberg's Pleasure in select US theaters starting May 13th, 2022 this summer. Who's intrigued?