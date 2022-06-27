Official US Trailer for 'Peter von Kant' Film About R.W. Fassbinder

He seems like a nice person, doesn't he? Strand Releasing has debuted an official US trailer for the French-German indie drama Peter von Kant, one of the latest features from prolific French filmmaker François Ozon. This first premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Based on the Rainer Werner Fassbinder cult play, The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, François Ozon’s unique retelling finds "Peter von Kant", a successful, famous director (obviously RWF), who lives with his assistant Karl, whom he likes to mistreat and humiliate. Through the great actress Sidonie, he meets and falls in love with Amir, a handsome young man of modest means. He offers to share his apartment and help Amir get into the world of cinema. Beyond that, there's not much more to this. The cast features Denis Ménochet as von Kant, Isabelle Adjani, Khalil Gharbia, Hanna Schygulla, Stéfan Crépon, and Aminthe Audiard. I saw this film at Berlinale and it's dismal, a waste of time in every way. Don't watch it unless you're a major Fassbinder fan.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for François Ozon's Peter von Kant, direct from YouTube:

From Berlinale: "Peter von Kant is a successful film director. He lives with his assistant Karl, whom he likes to mistreat and humiliate. Sidonie is the great actor who was his muse for many years. She introduces him to Amir, a handsome young man of modest means. Peter falls in love with Amir on the spot and offers to share his apartment with him and help him break into the film industry. The plan works, but as soon as he acquires fame, Amir breaks up with Peter, leaving him alone to face his demons." Peter Von Kant is both written and directed by acclaimed French filmmaker François Ozon, director of many films including Sitcom, Criminal Lovers, Under the Sand, 8 Women, Potiche, In the House, Young & Beautiful, The New Girlfriend, Frantz, Double Lover, By the Grace of God, Summer of '85, and Everything Went Fine most recently. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Strand Releasing will debut Ozon's Peter Von Kant in select US theaters later this year - stay tuned for an exact date. Look good?