Official US Trailer for Radical African Tekno-Musical 'Neptune Frost'

"One just algorithm. One little Black girl algorithm brings it to life." Kino Lorber has unveiled an official US trailer for the acclaimed, one-of-a-kind creation from Africa called Neptune Frost - a must watch film for anyone that is a fan of international cinema. This premiered at last year's 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, and it also played at the Toronto, New York, London, and Sundance Film Festivals. Neptune Frost is the love story between an African intersex runaway and a coltan miner, and the virtual marvel born as a result of their union. The anti-capitalist, anti-colonialist feature is a radical, neon-drenched techno musical creation unlike any other, utilizing old parts and various found items as props and costume pieces. The film features Cheryl Isheja, Bertrand Ninteretse, Eliane Umuhire, and Dorcy Rugamba. I saw this last year and proclaimed it to be an instant cult classic, raving in my review that "this film is so incredibly ahead of its time that it's hard to even comprehend at this moment." It's worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer for Anisia Uzeyman & Saul Williams' Neptune Frost, direct from YouTube:

Co-directed with the Rwandan-born artist and cinematographer Anisia Uzeyman, the film takes place in the hilltops of Burundi, where a group of escaped coltan miners form an anti-colonialist computer hacker collective. From their camp in an otherworldly e-waste dump, they plan a takeover of the authoritarian regime exploiting the region's natural resources – and its people. When an intersex runaway and escaped coltan miner find each other through cosmic forces, their connection sparks glitches within the greater divine circuitry. Set between states of being – past and present, dream and waking life, colonized and free, male and female, memory and prescience – the film is an invigorating, empowering direct download to the cerebral cortex and a call to reclaim technology for progressive political ends. Neptune Frost is co-directed by filmmakers Anisia Uzeyman (director of Dreamstates) & Saul Williams (actor from Akilla's Escape / musician / filmmaker making his feature debut). The screenplay is written by Saul Williams. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. Kino Lorber opens Neptune Frost in select US theaters starting June 3nd, 2022 this summer. For more info, visit their site.