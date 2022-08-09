Official US Trailer for Ruben Östlund's Hilarious 'Triangle of Sadness'

"We will clean the sails!" Neon has unveiled the first official trailer for Triangle of Sadness, the latest wacky wild Ruben Östlund comedy straight from the Cannes Film Festival. This won the top prize Palme d'Or at Cannes, the second time Ruben has won following his victory with The Square a few years ago. This time he skewers the rich and wealthy in a comedy about how ridiculous their lives are, focusing mainly on what happens when a group of them spend time on a fancy yacht with a drunken captain. A special cruise for the super-rich flounders thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. The ensemble cast features Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, and Woody Harrelson as the doesn't-give-a-fuck captain. This isn't my favorite Östlund film, but it is absolutely hilarious and there are a few perfect jokes about how unbelievably dumb most rich people are. If anything, I hope this kicks off a trend of more films denigrating rich assholes.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness, direct from YouTube:

In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d'Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival. Triangle of Sadness is both written and directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, of the films Gitarrmongot, Involuntary, Play, Force Majeure, and The Square previously. Produced by Philippe Bober and Erik Hemmendorff. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palme d'Or top prize this year. Neon releases Östlund's Triangle of Sadness in select US theaters starting on October 7th, 2022 this fall. Who's down?