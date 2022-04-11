Official US Trailer for Sensual Italian LGBTQ Comedy 'Mascarpone'

"You need to find yourself before you start looking for love." Dark Star & Uncork'd Ent. have revealed an official US trailer for a film called Mascarpone, which is the cheesy (literally) alternate US title for this. The original Italian title is Maschile Singolare, which translates directly to Masculine Singular. Antonio is a family man whose life takes an unexpected twist when he’s suddenly dumped by his husband. Antonio now needs to find a new place to stay, a job and a new purpose in life: through this process, he discovers the value of independence. The film stars Sarah T. Cohen, Alistair Stoneman, Jamila Martin-Wingett, Ray Whelan, Ricardo Freitas, Nicola Wright, and Tony Goodall. "A lovely coming-of-age film that wears its heart on its sleeve, Mascarpone has been a hit on the festival hit and we're confident it’ll be just as much a success in its" release, the distributors state. An amusing, and very sultry, trailer for this film below.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Matteo Pilati & Alessandro Guida's Mascarpone, from YouTube:

Antonio (Giancarlo Commare) is a 30 year old family man, whose life finds an unexpected twist when he's suddenly dumped by his husband, whom he depends both psychologically and economically: he needs to find a new place to stay, a job and a new purpose in life. Antonio finds a room in an apartment owned by Denis and starts to work in a bakery owned by Luca, while attending pastry school. Through this process he discovers that it was wrong of him to give up his independence for the sake of his relationship in the past. Mascarpone is co-directed by the Italian filmmakers Matteo Pilati (his feature directorial debut) & Alessandro Guida (director of the film Combattere è un Destino and also tons of music videos previously) making their first film together. The screenplay is written by Giuseppe Paternò Raddusa and Matteo Pilati & Alessandro Guida. The film already opened in Italy last summer. Dark Star Pictures & Uncork'd will debut Mascarpone in select US theaters on May 6th, 2022, then on VOD starting May 10th. Anyone interested?