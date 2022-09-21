Official US Trailer for Spanish Horror 'Piggy' Starring Laura Galán

"We're blowing this out of proportion." Magnet Releasing has finally debuted the official US trailer for an acclaimed Spanish indie horror feature title Piggy, which originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is opening in the US starting in October, and is also opening in Spain this October after playing at the San Sebastián Film Festival this month. In this horror, an overweight teen is bullied by a clique of cool girls poolside while holidaying in her village. The long walk home will change the rest of her life. "In Carlota Pereda’s strikingly bold and ominous feature adaptation of her award-winning 2018 short film, Sara must decide whether to cooperate with the police and parents’ questioning about the kidnappings, or take her own, unbridled path—while also discovering the power of desire and belonging, and the distinction between revenge and redemption." Starring Laura Galán, Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi, Irene Ferreiro, & Camielle Aguilar, along with Pilar Castro & Claudia Salas. Worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Carlota Pereda's Piggy, direct from YouTube:

With the summer sun beating down on her rural Spanish town, Sara (Laura Galán) hides away in her parent’s butcher shop. A teenager whose excess weight makes her the target of incessant bullying, she flees a clique of capricious girls who torment her at the town pool, only to stumble upon them being brutally kidnapped by a stranger, who drives off with them in his van. When the police begin asking questions around town, Sara keeps quiet. Intrigued by the stranger — an interest that’s mutual — she’s torn between revealing the truth and protecting the man who saved her. Piggy, also known as Cerdita in Spanish, is both written and directed by Spanish filmmaker Carlota Pereda, her second feature after directing the film The Devil's Tail previously, plus a few other short films. Produced by Merry Colomer. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnet Releasing will debut Piggy exclusively at Alamo Drafthouse theaters on October 7th, 2022, and in additional theaters + on VOD starting October 14th.