Official US Trailer for Strange German Film 'Grand Jeté' About Incest

"You don't know anything about maternal feelings." Altered Innocence has debuted an official US trailer for a strange, icky new German film titled Grand Jeté, the latest from indie filmmaker Isabelle Stever. This first premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and it already opened in Germany earlier this month. In order to concentrate on her career, a ballet teacher lives estranged from her young son, who instead is raised by his grandmother. When she meets him again years later when he is a teenager, and she is now working as a dance instructor, an affection develops that goes far beyond maternal love. Described as a "taboo-shattering" romantic drama that earned plenty of controversy when it first premiered (for obvious reasons), you can check it out if you're curious. Or not. It all just seems like an obvious fantasy and "what if" provocation, rather than anything interesting to consider. The film stars Sarah Nevada Grether, Emil von Schönfels, Susanne Bredehöft, Stefan Rudolf, Ellen Müller, & Maya Kornev. I'm pretty sure that most people are going to avoid this one - it just doesn't look that good anyway. But if you are curious…

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Isabelle Stever's Grand Jete, direct from AI's YouTube:

This follows Nadja (Sarah Nevada Grether), an aspiring ballerina with scars to prove it. A masochistic pursuit at her dream career has left her body battered, a map of the tumultuous torture dancers withstand on a daily basis. Working now as a dancing instructor for children, rather than as the dancer she always wanted to be, she decides to visit the adult son she has been estranged from since he was a child. Mario (Emil von Schönfels), raised by his grandmother, is similarly focused on his physical form and the abuse it takes to earn the physique he craves. When Nadja shows up at Mario's doorstep, it starts a relationship that is as sensitive as it is taboo-shattering. Grand Jete is directed by German filmmaker Isabelle Stever, director of the films Beach Bikini Party, Portrait of a Married Couple, Gisela, Glückliche Fügung, and The Weather Inside previously. The screenplay is written by Anna Melikova, based on a novel by Anke Stelling. This initially premiere at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Altered Innocence will debut Grand Jete in select US theaters starting on September 20th, 2022. For more on the film, visit their official site.