Official US Trailer for 'The Rose Maker' Indie Comedy from France

"I promised him I'd never quit." Music Box Films has revealed an official trailer for The Rose Maker, an indie comedy from France that originally premiered in 2020. It's finally opened in the US this April after first debuting in French cinemas last summer. Eve Vernet was the largest rose grower. It is now on the verge of bankruptcy, on the verge of being bought out by a powerful competitor. In addition, Véra, her faithful secretary, employed three ex-convict employees without any gardening skills. They must team up to rescue the business and save her flowers. La Fine Fleur (which translates to The Fine Flower) stars Catherine Frot, Manel Foulgoc, Fatsah Bouyahmed, Olivia Côte, Marie Petiot, Vincent Dedienne, as well as Rukkmini Ghosh. This actually looks quite charming! I love a good underdog story about someone who figures out how to make things work on her own, while discovering the hidden talents of newcomers. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Pierre Pinaud's The Rose Maker, direct from YouTube:

Eve (Catherine Frot) is one of France's greatest artisanal horticulturalists, but her rose business is facing imminent bankruptcy or liquidation. When her secretary hires three inexperienced ex-convicts, they must team up to rescue the business in this verdant comedy. The Rose Maker, also known as La Fine Fleur in French, is directed by French filmmaker Pierre Pinaud, directing his second feature film after making On Air previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Fadette Drouard and Pierre Pinaud, in collaboration with Blandine Jet, Philippe Le Guay, and Sara Wikler. This initially premiered a the 2020 Angoulême Film Festival, and it first opened in theaters in France last summer. Music Box Films will debut Pinaud's The Rose Maker in select US theaters starting April 1st, 2022 in spring. Who's interested?