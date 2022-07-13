Official US Trailer for 'The Silent Twins' from Agnieszka Smoczynska

"Silence was their bond. Imagination set them free." Focus Features has revealed the official US trailer for The Silent Twins, based on a true story, the latest from unique Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure, Fugue). This originally premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this year, playing in the Un Certain Regard section; it also stopped by the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czechia. The Silent Twins is the astounding true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another, and never spoke to anyone else. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. But this ends up leading them down a reckless path which lands them in an even worse place. Based on the best-selling book The Silent Twins, the film stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance as the two twins. The cast also includes Jodhi May, Michael Smiley, Nadine Marshall, Treva Etienne, & Declan Joyce. This is a very strange film that does not really work at all, unfortunately. It's a big mess despite the vibrant style.

Here's the first official US trailer for Agnieszka Smoczynska's The Silent Twins, from YouTube:

June and Jennifer, identical twins whose parents are from Barbados, move to Wales soon after their birth. As they grow up, they begin to close themselves off into their own world, to the point that they decide to communicate only with each other. This fascinating story of these two unusual, creative beings, profound sisterly love, and destructive dependence is a playful, visual work of cinema that makes use of animation and musical scenes. The Silent Twins is directed by acclaimed Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska, director of the films The Lure and Fugue previously, plus numerous short films and TV work as well. The screenplay is written by Andrea Seigel, adapted from the book by Marjorie Wallace. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer. Focus Features will debut The Silent Twins in select US theaters exclusively starting September 16th, 2022 coming up. Look good? Who's curious to watch?