Official US Trailer for Thriller 'Chess Story' About Surviving Isolation

"What do you have to lose?" "More than you can imagine." Film Movement has debuted the US trailer for a German-Austrian film titled Chess Story, based on the classic novel of the same name by Stefan Zweig. Set in Vienna in 1938, Dr. Josef Bartok is preparing to flee to America with his wife Anna when he is arrested by the Gestapo. He refuses to cooperate and is locked in solitary confinement. Just as his mind is beginning to crack, Bartok happens upon a book of famous chess games. To withstand the torture of isolation, Bartok disappears into the world of chess, maintaining his sanity only by memorizing every move. When it flashes forward to a transatlantic crossing on which he is a passenger, it seems as though Bartok has finally found freedom. But recounting his story, it's clear his encounters with both the Gestapo and with the royal game itself have not stopped haunting him. Starring Oliver Masucci, Birgit Minichmayr, Albrecht Schuch, and Johannes Zeiler. This film finally opens in the US in January for anyone curious to watch this story.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Philipp Stölzl's Chess Story, direct from YouTube:

Vienna, 1938: Austria is occupied by the Nazis. Just as Dr. Josef Bartok is about to flee to America with his wife Anna, he is arrested and taken to Hotel Metropol, the Gestapo headquarters. As a notary to the aristocracy, he is tasked with helping the local Gestapo leader gain access to their private bank accounts. After refusing to cooperate, Bartok is put in solitary confinement. He remains steadfast for months, until one day he happens upon a chess book. To withstand the psychological torture and isolation inflicted upon him by the Gestapo, Bartok disappears into the world of chess in search of salvation and inner freedom. Chess Story, originally known as The Royal Game or Schachnovelle (which translates to Chess Novella) in German, is directed by German filmmaker Philipp Stölzl, director of the films Baby, North Face, Young Goethe in Love, Erased, The Physician, and I've Never Been to New York previously, plus music videos and other projects. The screenplay is written by Eldar Grigorian, adapted from Stefan Zweig's novel of the same name. This initially premiered at the 2021 Jerusalem Film Festival, and opened in Germany in 2021. Film Movement will debut Chess Story in select US theaters starting January 13th, 2023. Visit the official site.