Official US Trailer for Wacky French Dark Comedy 'Bloody Oranges'

"Brimming with comedy and shocking content." Dark Star Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for an indie very, very dark comedy film titled Bloody Oranges, originally known as Oranges Sanguines in French. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year in the Midnight section, and it also played at Fantastic Fest and the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film is about a retired couple who enter a dance contest, a corrupt politician caught evading paying his taxes, a girl eager to lose her virginity, and a young lawyer obsessed with social status - a seemingly benign look into these daily lives goes haywire in this shocking black comedy. The director reveals that, "the film speaks of actual events which I read about in the newspapers." But with a twist! The film stars Alexandre Steiger, Christophe Paou, and Lilith Grasmug. This looks like a searing tale about how messed up everyone is, even the ones you don't expect.

Official US trailer (+ French poster) for Jean-Christophe Meurisse's Bloody Oranges, from YouTube:

Simultaneously in the film, a retired couple overwhelmed by debt tries to win a dance contest, while the minister of economy is suspected of tax evasion, and a teenage girl eager to lose her virginity encounters a sexual maniac, while a young lawyer attempts to climb the social ladder. When the shoe drops, the winner won’t necessarily be the one we expected… Bloody Oranges, originally known as Oranges Sanguines in French, is directed by French filmmaker Jean-Christophe Meurisse, director of the films One of Us and Apnée previously. The screenplay is also by Jean-Christophe Meurisse in collaboration with Amélie Philippe & Yohann Gloaguen. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Midnight section. It already opened in France late last year. Dark Star will debut Meurisse's Bloody Oranges in select US theaters on March 18th, 2022 then on VOD starting April 19th this spring. Anyone curious to watch?