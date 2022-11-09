Olga Kurylenko & Don Johnson in Action Comedy 'High Heat' Trailer

"They're coming for you." Saban Films have revealed an official trailer for High Heat, the action comedy arriving to watch in December this year. If anyone is interested. This is another of these direct-to-VOD junk films that they're dropping endlessly nowadays. The film hasn't shown up anywhere and is releasing without much pomp next month - it does look fun. When the local mafia shows up to burn down her restaurant, Ana, a chef with a meticulous past as an ex-KGB agent, defends her turf and proves her knife skills both in and out of the kitchen. High Eat stars Olga Kurylenko, Dallas Page, Don Johnson, Kaitlin Doubleday, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Erik Bloomquist. This kind of seems like a fun twist on John Wick, but what if he was a she, and she was a chef instead? Might be a harmless watch if you dig this cast and humor.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Zach Golden's High Heat, direct from YouTube:

Starring Don Johnson and Olga Kurylenko. An ex-KGB operative turned chef, Ana (Kurylenko) is targeted by the local mafia in a hit on her new restaurant to collect on her husband's (Johnson) debt. Now, Ana must rely upon her lethal skills as she goes on a deadly rampage to take out the entire crime syndicate one-by-one to save her restaurant and survive the night in this action-packed crime thriller. High Heat is directed by American writer / filmmaker Zach Golden, his second feature film after making The Escape of Prisoner 614 previously, as well as one other short. The screenplay is written by James Pedersen. Produced by Jordan Beckerman, Zola Elgart Glassman, Jesse Korman, and Jordan Yale Levine. Saban Films will debut High Heat in select US theaters + on VOD starting on December 16th, 2022 this year. Who's interested?