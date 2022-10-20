Olga Kurylenko & Yoon Yeon-Seok Together in 'The Vanished' Trailer

"Someone kidnapped a girl and her blood type is B-." Signature Ent. in the UK has revealed their official trailer for a tech thriller titled The Vanished, which is a French film from a French filmmaker set in South Korea featuring a cast of mostly Korean actors as well as Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko. How's that for a pitch? Alice Launey, a French forensic expert still haunted by her past, comes to Seoul to present her work. She will meet Jin-Ho, a detective who asks for her help on an odd murder case. Drawn into network trafficking, she needs to face her fears with the detective, while fleeing international criminal gangs as they fight to stay alive and reveal the truth. Kurylenko stars with Yoo Yeon-Seok, Ji-won Ye, Moo-Seong Choi, and Seung-Jun Lee. This actually doesn't look so bad - a European thriller mixed with a Korean detective story. Not sure why it has no US release set despite premiering at last year's Busan Film Festival.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Denis Dercourt's The Vanished, direct from YouTube:

When an unidentified body is discovered in suspicious circumstances, the detective (Yoon Yeon-Seok) in charge of the case calls in an international forensic expert (Olga Kurylenko) to help. Using cutting edge technology, they discover the body’s identity and uncover a sinister conspiracy that finds them reluctantly drawn into the organ trafficking underworld. The pair are then forced to face their own fears alongside international criminal gangs as they fight to stay alive and reveal the truth before they're vanished too. The Vanished, also known as Vanishing, is directed by French filmmaker Denis Dercourt, director of the films Lise and Andre, My Children Are Different, The Page Turner, Tomorrow at Dawn, La Chair de Ma Chair, A Pact, In Harmony, and The Teacher previously. The screenplay is written by Denis Dercourt, in collaboration with Marion Doussot, based on the novel "The Killing Room" by Peter May. It's produced by Alexis Dantec and Yoon-Seok Nam. This first premiered at the 2021 Busan Film Festival last year. Signature Ent will debut The Vanished direct-to-VOD in the UK on November 7th, 2022 this fall. Who's interested?