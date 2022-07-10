Oliva Colman & Charlie Reid in Irish Road Trip Film 'Joyride' Trailer

"You don't know how lucky you are to have had your Mam." Digital Spy has revealed an official trailer for an indie road trip drama titled Joyride, opening in the UK and in Ireland later this month. The film is a heartfelt dramedy about "train-wreck on an adventure" road trip film. Fleeing from his father, 12-year-old Mully steals a taxi and is shocked to find a woman, Joy, in the back seat with a baby. Joy is on her way to an important meeting, and Mully needs to get some distance from his dad, who’s after the cash Mully has with him. The unlikely pair go on a journey across Ireland, gradually finding the friendship, love and learning, they never knew they needed, in each other. Olivia Colman stars as Joy, with Charlie Reid as Mully, plus Olwen Fouéré, Lochlann Ó Mearáin, and Ruth McCabe. This looks like a sweet, amusing, smart film about making a connection with someone. Another nice film about finding a family no matter who it may be.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ UK poster) for Emer Reynolds' Joyride, direct from YouTube:

Joy (Olivia Colman) is on her way to an important meeting when her taxi is hijacked by Mully, who finds her in the backseat with her baby. Mully is fleeing from his dad, who wants the cash that he has taken with him. However, despite the circumstances, the pair form an unexpected bond, becoming two diamonds in the rough on the run in this "train-wreck on an adventure." Joyride is directed by award-winning Irish film editor / filmmaker Emer Reynolds, director of the documentary films Here Was Cuba, The Farthest, and Songs for While I'm Away previously, directing her very first narrative feature. The screenplay is written by Ailbhe Keogan. Produced by Tristan Lynch and Aoife O'Sullivan. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertigo Releasing will release Reynolds' Joyride in UK + Ireland cinemas starting on July 29th, 2022 this summer. No US release date has been set - stay tuned. Who's interested?