Omar Sy & Laurent Lafitte in Action Comedy 'The Takedown' Trailer

"You didn't say first warning…" Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for an action comedy film called The Takedown, the latest from Hollywood director Louis Leterrier (The Transporter 1 & 2, Unleashed, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me). This time he returns to his home country France to make an action comedy about two cops getting into all kinds of trouble. This is actually a sequel to the film On the Other Side of the Tracks from 2012. Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte are two cops with very different lives. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. This seems a bit like France's Rush Hour series, about these two goofballs getting entangled in taking down a big crime syndicate while ridiculous things keep happening. Most of all I can't stand the English dubbing in this trailer. That's not Omar Sy's voice - he sounds like Will Smith! We've added the French voices below as well.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Louis Leterrier's The Takedown, direct from YouTube:

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a much bigger criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy. The Takedown, also known as Loin du Périph in French, is directed by the French filmmaker Louis Leterrier, director of the movies The Transporter, Unleashed, Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me, Brothers Grimsby previously. The screenplay is written by Stéphane Kazandjian. Produced by Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer. Netflix will debut The Takedown streaming on Netflix starting May 6th, 2022 coming up soon. Who's interested?