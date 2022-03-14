One Epic Final Trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' - Knuckles vs Sonic

"We stick together. No matter what." It's almost time for the return of everyone's favorite furry blue hedgie! Paramount has debuted the final official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and with all the CGI polished & ready to go it looks better than it has so far. This is going to be a blast! After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald with extraordinary power. Sonic must team up with Tails, together they will embark upon a globe-trotting journey. The movie stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, plus Jim Carrey back as the evil Dr. Robotnik, with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Shemar Moore. I'm really digging how much this movie doesn't take itself so seriously, even the poster has Robotnik grabbing a giant number 2. Hilarious! More playful absurdity like this, please.

Here's the new "Final Trailer" (+ poster) for Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the very first trailer for Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 here, or Matrix spot / Batman spot.

The world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure with Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by filmmaker / VFX veteran Jeff Fowler, his second feature after making his debut with the first Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as the short film Gopher Broke previously. The screenplay is written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington; based on a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller. Based on characters created by Naoto Ohshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara for Sega. Paramount will debut Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie in theaters nationwide starting April 8th, 2022 coming up next month. Who's ready to watch this?