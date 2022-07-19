One Evening at a L.A. Restaurant in 'Collide' Trailer with Ryan Phillippe

"Did you really think you could get away with it?" Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for Collide, a "gripping thriller" set at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Not to be confused with the Nicholas Hoult autobahn film also called Collide, or the sci-fi indie film titled Collider, this one is also just as forgettable as both of those. The film is described as an "edge-of-your-seat noir thriller" that centers on six strangers with interlocking stories hurtling towards an explosive (ugh) conclusion, about three different couples at this restaurant. Starring Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham, Dylan Flashner, Jim Gaffigan, Drea de Matteo, and David Cade. This is such a strange film - there's a bomb (really?), a drug deal gone awry, and everyone has life-changing secrets, yet the trailer reveals all their secrets anyway. How does a film like this get made?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mukunda Michael Dewil's Collide, direct from YouTube:

A gripping noir thriller chronicling three couples over the course of one fateful night in a restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Hunter (Ryan Phillippe) finds himself on an awkward blind date with the captivating Tamira (Kat Graham), while a busboy (Dylan Flashner) and his girlfriend (Aisha Dee) are hiding mounds of cocaine to score a big payday, and outside, Peter (Jim Gaffigan) sits in his car observing his wife's (Drea de Matteo) infidelity with the restaurant's manager (David Cade). Though each of them are strangers, their stories are weaved together as they hurl towards an explosive end. Collide is both written and directed by South African filmmaker Mukunda Michael Dewil, director of the films Retribution, Vehicle 19, The Drive-Thru Crematorium, and The Immaculate Room previously. Vertical will debut Collide in select US theaters on August 5th, 2022, then on VOD starting August 12th this summer. Interested?