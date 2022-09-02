One Final Red Band Trailer for Czech Historic Action Movie 'Medieval'

"Death brings life." The Altitude has debuted one final violent red band trailer for Medieval, an action epic about a Czech warlord, based on a true story from history. We've already featured a few other trailers for this film before, about an iconic Czech fighter who's mission is to keep a woman safe. It's all in English and features an international cast of non-Czech actors. The film tells the story of fifteenth century Czech icon & warlord Jan Zizka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire. Jan realizes that the fate of the Empire will be decided by his love for Lady Katherine and his fate doesn't lie in the hands of Kings, but in the hands of his own people. Ben Foster stars as Jan Zizka, with a massive ensemble: Sophie Lowe, Michael Caine, Til Schweiger, Roland Møller, Matthew Goode, William Moseley, Karel Roden, and Werner Daehn. Does anyone care about this? Will anyone see it? They're obviously hoping to get the action movie audiences into theaters, but I'm just not sure anyone will want to watch this?

Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of history's greatest warriors. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire plummets into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battled for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Zizka (Ben Foster) is soon hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that Kings are the right hand of God and should be respected & obeyed, no matter what. As Katherine becomes caught in a dangerous political game between the monarchs, Jan falls in love with her strong spirit and dedication to saving the people. Medieval is directed by Czech actor / writer / filmmaker Petr Jákl, director of the movies Akte Kajínek and Ghoul previously. The screenplay is also by Petr Jákl, from a story by Petr Jakl Sr. and Kevin Bernhardt. Petr Jákl's Medieval in select US theaters on September 9th, arriving on VOD starting October 31st, 2022 this fall.