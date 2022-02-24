One Final Trailer for 80s Sci-Fi Nostalgia Doc 'In Search of Tomorrow'

"That was extraordinary filmmaking, man." There's finally an official release date for this film! Hopefully. We've been posting a new trailer every year over the last few years (one in 2020, another in 2021) for this 80s nostalgia documentary In Search of Tomorrow, and it's finally ready to debut. journalist / director David A. Weiner's follow-up to his doc about 80s horror In Search of Darkness, this focuses on the treasure trove of science fiction films made in the 80s. "A five-hour-long retrospective of '80s sci-fi movies featuring interviews with actors, directors, writers, SFX experts, and composers." This epic four minute new trailer features a sampling of interviews spliced with footage from all of your 80s favorites including Star Trek, The Last Starfighter, Bill & Ted, Flight of the Navigator, Tron, BTTF, Weird Science, Starman, Innerspace, and many others. I hope this will be worth the wait! As long as the interviews are good, it should be worthwhile.

Here's the third trailer (+ poster) for David A. Weiner's doc In Search of Tomorrow, from YouTube:

You can still view the first official trailer for In Search of Tomorrow here, and the second trailer here.

In Search of Tomorrow is nostalgic journey through '80s sci-fi films, exploring their impact and relevance today, told by the artists who made them and by those who were inspired to turn their visions into reality. "This documentary will be our love-letter to the Sci-Fi films we grew up with; the films that dared to ask, 'what if?' and offered us a vision of future technology, society, and culture that simultaneously delighted, amazed and scared us." In Search of Tomorrow is directed by journalist / cinephile / filmmaker David A. Weiner, following up his other nostalgia documentary In Search of Darkness (about 80s horror films) previously. Produced by Jessica Dwyer and David A. Weiner; exec produced by Robin Block. The doc had a campaign on Indiegogo last year to finish up post-production and finalization for the release. In Search of Tomorrow will be available on VOD / Blu-ray starting on April 16th, 2022 in spring. Still want to watch?