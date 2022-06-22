One Final Trailer for 'Elvis' with Austin Butler - Opening This Week

"In that moment, Elvis the Man was sacrificed… and Elvis the God was born." Opening on Friday this week is Baz Luhrmann's extravagant, ravishing biopic telling the story of Elvis!! The King of Rock. This officially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last month, and is dropping in theaters nationwide this week - with Warner Bros giving it one final push with this trailer and a featurette. The movie chronicles the life and career of rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler (also seen in The Dead Don't Die, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as the iconic musician. Covering his entire life, from childhood to stardom and his tragic early death. This also stars Tom Hanks as his promoter Colonel Tom Parker, Luke Bracey, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery, David Wenham, Richard Roxburgh, Kate Mulvany, Elizabeth Cullen, & Natasha Bassett, plus Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. I saw this one in Cannes and it's definitely a summer movie like no other, big and loud and sweeping and epic. Not easy to tell his entire story in one movie, but Luhrmann shoots for the Vegas moon.

Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis movie covers the rock legend’s growth from dirt-poor singer to global icon, seen through the prism of his complex relationship over two decades with manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). Presley reached a level of stardom matched only by the Beatles before his death in 1977 at the age of 42. This currently untitled Elvis Presley project, formerly known as Kat King or also just Elvis, is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, director of the movies Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, Australia, and The Great Gatsby previously. The screenplay is written by Sam Bromell, Baz Luhrmann, and Craig Pearce. Produced by Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Andrew Mittman, Schuyler Weiss, and Baz Luhrmann. This is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Warner Bros will debut Luhrmann's Elvis in theaters everywhere on June 24th, 2022 this summer. Who's ready?