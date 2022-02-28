One Final Trailer for 'Morbius' Vampire Movie Starring Jared Leto

"We all have monsters within us… it's up to us to control it." Sony Pictures has revealed the third & final official trailer for Morbius, co-produced by Marvel Studios starring Jared Leto as the "superhero" known as Morbius the Living Vampire. The story follows a brilliant biochemist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. And thus he becomes "the living vampire" - though is he a villain or a hero? The cast includes Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Charlie Shotwell, and Tyrese Gibson. We posted the first trailer for this way back in 2020, and after numerous delays it's finally set to open in April this year. Sony really wants this to be another epic Marvel hit but this just doesn't seem to have the chops to pull that off. They even put in that "a new Marvel legend arrives" voice at the end. Does anyone think this looks good?

Here's the third & final trailer (+ psoter) for Daniel Espinosa's Morbius, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first 2020 teaser for Daniel Espinosa's Morbius here, or last year's new trailer here.

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. Morbius is directed by Swedish filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, director of the films Babylonsjukan, Outside Love, Snabba Cash, Safe House, Child 44, and Life previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, based on the comic book & character created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane. Produced by Avi Arad, Lucas Foster, Matt Tolmach; and it's co-produced by Marvel Studios. Sony will release Espinosa's Morbius in theaters everywhere starting on April 1st, 2022 this spring. Anyone want to watch this or not?