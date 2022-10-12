One Final Trailer for Netflix Adaptation of 'The School for Good & Evil'

"Something very bad is going on." Netflix has revealed one final official trailer for The School for Good & Evil, streaming on Netflix a week from now. The epic fantasy adventure is about a group of boys and girls that are taken to an institution where they are trained to become fairy tale characters. We already posted two other trailers before this, none of which look that good unfortunately. Based on the international best-selling series by Soman Chainani. The School for Good & Evil follows two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they're swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. Are they really in the wrong schools? The film stars Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, and Rachel Bloom. Maybe this kind of story isn't my jam, but I don't know, this looks exceptionally cliche and cheesy and so obvious. I don't think it's going to be any good.

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Feig's The School for Good & Evil, from YouTube:

In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch. Then one night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good & Evil — where the true story of every great fairy tale begins. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, that's overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). According to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love's kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with some mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the rulebook entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairytale first. The School for Good & Evil is directed by filmmaker Paul Feig, of the films I Am David, Unaccompanied Minors, Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters, A Simple Favor, and Last Christmas previously. The screenplay is by Vanessa Taylor, David Magee, Paul Feig, adapted from Soman Chainani's book series. Netflix will debut the movie streaming worldwide on October 19th, 2022 this fall.