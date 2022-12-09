One Final Trailer for Will Smith's Runaway Slave Thriller 'Emancipation'

"I must get to my family." Apple TV has debuted a third & final trailer for Emancipation, which is now available to watch streaming on Apple TV+ after playing for a few weeks in limited theaters. The survival film stars Will Smith as Peter, a runaway slave who forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him. Based on a true story - it's inspired by the 1863 photos of "Whipped Peter," taken during a Union Army medical examination. The ensemble includes Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Jabbar Lewis, Jayson Warner Smith, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten, and Imani Pullum. The film is now out to watch, they're dropping this trailer as one final reminder to give it a look. Can Will Smith make a comeback with this? Early reviews from the recent premiere haven't been too kind, saying the film loses the tension pretty fast. If you're still curious to watch, now is the time to check it out.

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Antoine Fuqua's Emancipation, from Apple's YouTube:

You can rewatch the early teaser trailer for Fuqua's Emancipation here, and the other official trailer here.

Tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of "Whipped Peter," taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper's Weekly. One image, known as "The Scourged Back," which shows Peter's bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery. Emancipation is directed by the award-winning American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, of films including The Replacement Killers, Training Day, Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer 2, Infinite, and The Guilty previously. The screenplay is written by Bill Collage (Exodus: Gods & Kings, The Transporter Refueled, Allegiant, Assassin's Creed). It's produced by Todd Black, Joey McFarland, Jon Mone, and Will Smith. Apple will release Emancipation in select US theaters starting December 2nd, 2022, then streaming on Apple TV+ starting on December 9th.