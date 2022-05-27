One Final US Trailer for Lovely Romance 'Ali & Ava' with Adeel Akhtar

"An undeniable and attractive glow of authenticity." Greenwich Entertainment has debuted an official US trailer for the lovely indie gem titled Ali & Ava, opening in art house theaters in the US this July. It first premiered in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year, and later stopped by the Toronto & Karlovy Vary Film Festivals where it picked up more raves. The wonderfully warm Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook star as Ali and Ava, respectfully – both lonely for different reasons. They meet and sparks fly, bonding over music. Over a lunar month a deep connection begins to grow, despite the legacy of Ava's past relationship, and Ali's emotional turmoil at the breakdown of his marriage. One of the best low key romances I've seen in years, it's an unexpected but heartfelt joy to discover. It's one of those films for people that feel they might never find love, and yet here is a story to inspire that possibility again.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Clio Barnard's Ali & Ava, direct from Greenwich's YouTube:

You can rewatch the original UK trailer for Clio Barnard's Ali & Ava here, to see even more footage.

Sparks fly after Ali and Ava meet through their shared affection for Sofia, the child of Ali’s tenants whom Ava teaches. Ali finds comfort in Ava’s warmth and kindness while Ava finds Ali’s complexity and humour irresistible. As the pair begin to form a deep connection they have to find a way to keep their newfound passion from being overshadowed by the stresses and struggles of their separate lives and histories.​ Ali & Ava is written and directed by English filmmaker Clio Barnard, director of the films The Selfish Giant and Dark River previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, then screened at the Karlovy Vary, Toronto, Zurich, and Hamburg Festivals. Greenwich will debut Ali & Ava in select US theaters on July 29th, then on digital starting August 23rd, 2022 coming up soon.