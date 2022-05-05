One Last Father-Son Weekend in 'Small Town Wisconsin' Film Trailer

"If you care about him, you'll let him go, instead of blaming me for taking him." Quiver Distribution has unveiled the official trailer for an indie dramedy called Small Town Wisconsin, made by a Milwaukee local filmmaker named Niels Mueller. The film premiered back in 2020 at a few small film fests, and will be out on VOD to watch in June this summer. A father tries hard to be a good dad but alcoholism is his biggest deterrent. After losing a custody battle, perpetual teenager Wayne Stobierski steals his son away for one last father-son weekend to the city of their dreams - Milwaukee, Wisconsin (let's go!). What's supposed to be a light-hearted adventure, transforms into a journey of profound redemption. David Sullivan stars, joined by Bill Heck, Kristen Johnston, Tanya Fischer, Cooper J. Friedman, and Braden Andersen. This reminds me a lot of C'mon C'mon, similar vibes, but with a story that's connected specifically to Wisconsin.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Niels Mueller's Small Town Wisconsin, direct from YouTube:

After losing a custody battle, perpetual teenager Wayne Stobierski (David Sullivan) steals his son away for one last father-son weekend to the city of their dreams - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. What's supposed to be a light-hearted adventure soon transforms into a journey of profound redemption. Small Town Wisconsin is directed by Milwaukee local filmmaker Niels Mueller, making his second feature film after directing The Assassination of Richard Nixon previously. The screenplay is written by Jason Naczek. Produced by Scott K. Foley, Hongtao Liu, Niels Mueller, and Josh Rosenberg. This initally premiered at the 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival and at the Red Rock Film Festival a few years back. Quiver Distr. will debut Mueller's Small Town Wisconsin direct-to-VOD starting on June 10th, 2022 this summer. Anyone interested in watching this?