One More Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for 'Nope' Focuses on IMAX

"We were not shy of doing very extreme or crazy things with those cameras." Another new behind-the-scenes featurette is out for Jordan Peele's sci-fi thriller Nope, set to land in theaters later this month. There have been a handful of other making of videos so far, but this one focuses on the IMAX cameras - 15/65mm Film Cameras and designed for IMAX theatres. "Nope is the first horror epic ever to be shot with IMAX Film Cameras and Jordan Peele's first experience utilizing IMAX's innovative technology, which helped shape his approach to making this highly anticipated film. Exclusively in IMAX theatres, Nope sequences shot with IMAX Film Cameras will visually expand to fill the screen as creatively designed by the filmmakers, allowing moviegoers to experience more of the image with unprecedented crispness and clarity." Nope's cast features Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary. This video also features DP Hoyte Van Hoytema talking about using IMAX cameras and how exciting this project is. Can't wait! Almost time to find out what the mysterious Nope is all about.

Here's the "IMAX in the Sky" featurette for Jordan Peele's Nope, direct from Universal's YouTube:

"IMAX is movie magic pushed to its limit. When you see a film in an IMAX theater, it feels like you are there. It's complete immersion, and there's nothing quite like it. And we are only at the beginning, there's still so much to be explored in this format."

– Jordan Peele

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Jordan Peele's Nope here, or the second official trailer here.

For more clues + updates on Nope's release, visit @Nope_Movie on Twitter or @nopemovie on IG.

The film reunites Jordan Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, who is joined by Keke Palmer and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope is both written and directed by American actor / comedian / writer / producer / filmmaker Jordan Peele, director of the films Get Out and Us previously, as well as a producer on Keanu, Candyman, and BlacKkKlansman; and he's a producer on the TV series "The Twilight Zone", "Lovecraft Country", and "The Last O.G." as well. It's produced by Ian Cooper and Jordan Peele. Featuring cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema, and music by Michael Abels. Universal will release Peele's Nope in movie theaters nationwide starting July 22nd, 2022 coming up this summer. Who's ready to watch this?