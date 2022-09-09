One More Booming Trailer for Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Movie

"We're here to negotiate your peaceful surrender." "I'm not peaceful, nor do I surrender." Warner Bros has revealed the second official trailer for the Black Adam movie, a Shazam series spin-off focusing on the origins of this DC Comics' anti-hero. This epic final trailer takes out all the humor from the last trailer, and overloads on flashy superhero VFX and explosive action. Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, an anti-hero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years after he gained God-like powers. He will become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam, also seen in another movie, and shares his powers from the ancient wizard of the same name. Other DC characters, including the Justice Society of America (JSA), appear in this movie trying to take him down. The cast includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate with his golden helmet, Marwan Kenzari and Bodhi Sabongui. This does finally look like it might be a solid anti-hero movie - balancing the team of "good guys" versus the intensity of Black Adam not taking shit from anyone.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the FanDome teaser trailer for WB's Black Adam here, and the first official trailer here.

Created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck, the character is one of the archenemies of the superhero, Shazam and the nemesis of the Shazam Family. He is portrayed as a corrupted antihero attempting to clear his name and reputation. Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Black Adam is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Shallows, The Commuter, and also Disney's Jungle Cruise previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani; based on the comic book & character created by C.C. Beck and Otto Binder. Produced by Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia; executive produced by Dwayne Johnson. WB has Collet-Serra's Black Adam set to open in theaters exclusively starting October 21st, 2022 this fall. So who's in?