One More Epic Official Trailer for Korean Sci-Fi Action Movie 'Alienoid'

"That blade can wake up prisoners, and it can move you through time." Sounds like one powerful blade! Korea's CJ Entertainment has revealed another official trailer for the epic sci-fi Alienoid, which is finally set for a US release. Well Go USA will drop this one in US theaters at the end of August. We already posted two other trailers for this movie before, but there's always more footage to see. During the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392), Taoists try to take a mysterious holy sword. Meanwhile in present day (in 2022), aliens appear on Earth. A time door soon connects the late Goryeo period and the present day. The two parties cross paths when a time-traveling portal opens, causing chaos and confusion. The science fiction action fantasy features a cast including Ryu Jun-yeol as the master swordsman, Kim Tae-ri as "a woman who shoots thunder", Kim Woo-bin, So Ji-seob, Yum Jung-ah, Kim Eui-eung, Lee Ha-nee, and Jo Woo-jin. I can't tell if this is still being released as two parts in the US, but for now they're just promoting it as the Alienoid movie. Curious to watch and find out how these two storylines are mashed together and if this movie is any good.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Choi Dong-hoon's Alienoid, direct from CJ's YouTube:

For ages, aliens have locked up their prisoners in humans' bodies. In the year 2022, Guard (Kim Woo-bin) and Thunder live on Earth, managing alien prisoners who have been locked up in humans' brains. One day, a spacecraft appears in the sky over Seoul, and the police detective Moon (So Ji-sub, "Moon") witnesses a strange sight… Those who pursue alien prisoners locked in human bodies in the year 2022, and the sorcerers who pursue the legendary Divine Blade in the year 1391… When the door of time opens, everything becomes entangled! Alienoid, also known as 외계+인 1부 in Korean - which translates directly to Oegye+in 1bu or Alien+Human Part 1, is both written & directed by Korean filmmaker Choi Dong-hoon, director of the movies The Big Swindle, Tazza: The High Rollers, Jeon Woochi, The Thieves, The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure, Assassination, and Wiretap previously. It's produced by Caper Film. Filming originally began in March 2020. Both first & second part were filmed simultaneously for 13 months, with filming wrapping last April. CJ ENM already released Alienoid Part 1 in South Korean cinemas in July. Well Go USA will debut the sci-fi movie in select US theaters starting on August 26th, 2022. Who's down?