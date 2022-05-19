One More Exciting Trailer for Apple TV+'s 'Prehistoric Planet' Series

Bring on the dinosaurs!! Apple has launched one more official trailer for the epic Prehistoric Planet series, made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit. We've already been featuring trailers for this and it looks astonishing. Prehistoric Planet presents little-known & surprising facts of dinosaur life against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. This series brings Earth's history to life like never before. It's narrated by Sir David Attenborough with an original score by multiple Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer, and it's executive produced by Jon Favreau. The series will be debuting on Apple TV+ in just a few more weeks, hence the final marketing push. "An epic true story about majestic dinosaurs and the habitats they roamed. Begin exploring coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds, and forests." I can't wait to watch this! This will be the perfect series to binge and enjoy this summer - with friends or with family. It should also play well paired with Jurassic World Dominion opening in June.

Here's the latest official trailer for Apple TV+'s series Prehistoric Planet, direct from YouTube:

Experience the wondrous story of life on Earth… 66 million years ago. Set to debut globally on Apple TV+ from Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27, the five-episode groundbreaking series will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world – and the dinosaurs that roamed it - all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Apple TV+'s series Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. Prehistoric Planet is a docu-series coming to Disney+. Executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton (a veteran producer on many nature docs including Attenborough's Paradise Birds, "Galapagos", "Madagascar", "Big Cats", "Nature", "The Green Planet", "Dynasties I & II"). Individual episode directors have not been announced yet. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photo realistic visual effects of MPC. Apple will debut the Prehistoric Planet series streaming on Apple TV+ starting May 23rd, 2022. Who's ready?