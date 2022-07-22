One More Final Trailer for Creepy Finnish Creature Feature 'Hatching'

Who wants to be disturbed? Picturehouse in the UK has revealed one more official UK trailer for the Finnish creature feature horror film Hatching, from filmmaker Hanna Bergholm. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and opened in US cinemas back in April. It's available to watch now on VOD in the US, only opening in the UK this September. Considering this creepy film with some gnarly practical FX work in it is definitely worth watching, we're posting this final trailer anyway. 12-year-old Tinja is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of the perfect family. One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. She brings it home and nurtures it. What hatches is beyond belief… There definitely ain't a bird in there. Starring Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Saija Lentonen, and Jani Volanen. It's described as "subversive, stomach-churning, and visionary, a body-horror film that doubles as a fable of femininity gone wrong." It's amazing how effective this trailer is without showing the monster.

In Hatching, 12-year-old gymnast, Tinja is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog ‘Lovely Everyday Life’ presents their family’s idyllic existence as manicured suburban perfection. One day, after finding a wounded bird in the woods, Tinja brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed, and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her best friend and living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer into a twisted reality her mother refuses to see. Hatching, originally known as Pahanhautoja in Finnish, is directed by Finnish filmmaker Hanna Bergholm, making her feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Ilja Rautsi. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC already released Hatching in US theaters + VOD on April 29th, 2022. It opens in the UK starting September 16th this fall. Scared?