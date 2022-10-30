One More Preview + Poster for Disney's Exciting New 'Willow' Series

"The magic's in you… You just have to believe." Disney has debuted another "Special Look" sneak preview for the upcoming Willow series, a 2022 continuation of the story from the beloved 80s movie of the same name. We already posted two other trailers for this previously, but another one can't hurt, especially since they're getting better. This might actually be good?! The is a continuation of the story from the beloved 1988 classic Willow, starring Warwick Davis as the dwarf hero Willow Ufgood. In this new series, an unlikely group of heroes sets off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world. The main ensemble features Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley, in addition to Davis returning as Willow. I'm hopeful this might end up being entertaining, because I adore the original Willow so much and this needs to live up to that. Don't let me down, Warwick! Bring the magic.

Here's the "Special Look" + new poster for Disney's series Willow, direct from Lucasfilm's YouTube:

The story of Willow began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible. The series is being created and directed by English filmmaker Stephen Woolfenden, a TV director who has worked on episodes of "Echo Beach", "Doctor Who", "The Halcyon", "Poldark", "Outlander", "Fate: The Winx Saga", among others. With episodes written by John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan (of Solo: A Star Wars Story). The series was shot in 2021 in Wales, filming at Dragon Studios near Llanharan, Wales as a primary location. It's executive produced by Tommy Harper, Michelle Rejwan, Ron Howard, Jonathan Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy for Lucasfilm, Wendy Mericle, and Roopesh Parekh. Disney will debut the Willow series streaming on Disney+ starting November 30th, 2022 coming up. Who's in?